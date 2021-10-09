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The AI Organization Founder: “Nano-Tech Vaccines are Extinction Agenda”
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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1111 views • October 09, 2021
The AI Organization Founder: “Nano-Tech Vaccines are Extinction Agenda”

*** Afer that video watch next Stew Peters video I shared that is closely connected to this one (it's getting crazier & crazier)***

Cyrus Parsa is the founder and CEO of the AI Organization. He says he has some information that can, quote, “shake the globe” and he wants to reveal it right here on this program.
Now, we tried to get Cyrus to tell us what he was going to say in advance. Couldn’t get it out of him. So this will be as new to us as it is to you. But Cyrus has made some predictions in the past. Back in the summer of 2019, Cyrus says he gave a document to a President Trump contact warning that the world was in danger from an invisible weapon, from China, that was meant to either kill Trump personally or at least knock him out of office. He says that China is at the heart of a plan to dominate the world, through bioweapons, artificial intelligence, and even transhumanism. He says the plan involves the Rockefeller family, George Soros, and Bill Gates. Believable enough; they’re involved in everything.
source:
StewPeters.tv
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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