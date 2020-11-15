© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'GREAT RESET' IN DAVOS AT THE FOREFRONT OF A 'GREAT DECEPTION' IN THE FREE WORLD
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • November 15, 2020
Powerful individuals, groups and large global organizations are at the forefront of a plan labeled ‘The Great Reset’ which intends to use the fear generated by the Corona Virus to reshape the world and achieve net zero emissions says Sky News host Rowan Dean.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.