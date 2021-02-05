© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LEARN THE TRUTH OF CHLORINE DIOXIDE: Demonstrating what CLO2 advocates are up against
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
688 views • February 05, 2021
The documentary THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE was released this week and I put together a video clip from the movie Concussion to show the kind of battle that goes on when real people try to spread the truth. A single doctor tried telling the NFL that their players were suffering from concussion-related health issues and death. He should have been praised for helping to save lives. Instead, he was shunned and threatened and dismissed for years.
going against a large institution is a dangerous thing. Hopefully you can see the parallel with Chlorine Dioxide advocates vs. the large Financial Institution of Medicine.
Fortunately, the ClO2 Advocates have the TRUTH. Learn more in the documentary THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE. Information to view is below. (You will find the video on practically every video platform BUT YouTube)
Free Download on Telegram: https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/30
TUA Reference Guide Book: http://bit.ly/Get-Reference-Guidebook
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2Yfx0WQp2FS/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5bca50f6-4aad-4831-ad03-81c02a5c7f2d
Odessy: https://odysee.com/@TheUniversalAntidote:5/The-Universal-Antidote:0
YouTube: https://youtu.be/D7en17ChmF8
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html
The Universal Antidote with Spanish Subtitles:
Free Download on Telegram:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/H3vLxemXBAUQ/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/578073b5-3c43-4d6b-a36a-0c3aed860b78
Odessy: https://odysee.com/@TheUniversalAntidote:5/The-Universal-Antidote-spainish-subtitles:2
YouTube: https://youtu.be/QSw3HJpX4TQ
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdfehv-el-antdoto-universal-subttulos-espaoles.html
going against a large institution is a dangerous thing. Hopefully you can see the parallel with Chlorine Dioxide advocates vs. the large Financial Institution of Medicine.
Fortunately, the ClO2 Advocates have the TRUTH. Learn more in the documentary THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE. Information to view is below. (You will find the video on practically every video platform BUT YouTube)
Free Download on Telegram: https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/30
TUA Reference Guide Book: http://bit.ly/Get-Reference-Guidebook
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2Yfx0WQp2FS/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5bca50f6-4aad-4831-ad03-81c02a5c7f2d
Odessy: https://odysee.com/@TheUniversalAntidote:5/The-Universal-Antidote:0
YouTube: https://youtu.be/D7en17ChmF8
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html
The Universal Antidote with Spanish Subtitles:
Free Download on Telegram:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/H3vLxemXBAUQ/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/578073b5-3c43-4d6b-a36a-0c3aed860b78
Odessy: https://odysee.com/@TheUniversalAntidote:5/The-Universal-Antidote-spainish-subtitles:2
YouTube: https://youtu.be/QSw3HJpX4TQ
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdfehv-el-antdoto-universal-subttulos-espaoles.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.