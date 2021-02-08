Come Seed with Me! Spring Gardening Has Started | Cold Weather Crop Planning

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#resilience #garden #seeding #cropplanning
Spring gardening has officially started! I am only a week behind schedule this year, which is different from my usual schedule of frantically playing catchup. Got the bulk of my cold weather seeding done today and took advantage of some bits of sunshine. Come seed with me!
I'll be putting up videos each step of the process. Today we seeded Cherokee Red Lettuce and Paris Island Green Romaine from Sow True, and Bright Lights Swiss Chard and Vates Curly Kale from True Leaf Market. These can all go out between March 1 and March 15 depending on if you are zone 6b or 7a (I am 6b) and most will take 30 to 45 days to reach mature transplanting size.
We also soaked some old seed to hedge our bets (no, not GameStop) on germination:
Sugar Ann Snap Peas
Bloomsdale Spinach
Spring Rapini Broc Raab
Italian Giant Parsley (never grown from seed before)
I also go over what I used for a germination/blackout chamber if you have shelving units and some black plastic lying around--helps to combat 30% humidity in my house!
These should be ready to go under lights in a week. I'll have another video up about seeding the soaked seeds tomorrow--hopefully we will be able to see taproots!
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WNC Resources for Your Gardening Needs:
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