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Woman Cries After Learning Men Are Physically Stronger Than Women (REACTION) - YogiOabs
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94 views • July 24, 2021
YogiOabs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyc9mFN1Gf24xfO0cl8gJug
Women are so confused today, especially in liberal cities like New York City, that they cannot understand basic facts about men and women. They are victims of a toxic ideology teaching them to hate their own sex. Watch this woman's reaction as she comes to terms with the fact that men are stronger than women physically.
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Women are so confused today, especially in liberal cities like New York City, that they cannot understand basic facts about men and women. They are victims of a toxic ideology teaching them to hate their own sex. Watch this woman's reaction as she comes to terms with the fact that men are stronger than women physically.
Blog: https://yogioabs.com/blog
Anti-Feminist Apparel: https://www.yogioabs.com/shop
Social Media:
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/yogioabs
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yogioabsofficial/
Watch my content on LBRY: https://odysee.com/@yogioabs:c?src=open&;r=8Ch6eVMSWL1EJfmYFomMJ1Mn6LVpxGeT
Donations: https://givebutter.com/fuelyogi
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