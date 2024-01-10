South Korea Declares Buffer Zone Is No Longer Effective After North Korea Fires Artillery Shells

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

REPORT: For the past three days, North Korea has fired artillery shells into waters off its West Coast, raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. In response, the South Korean military has declared the buffer zone to prevent accidental clashes is no longer valid. This could mean the military agreement signed five years ago is practically scrapped.

Amid this serious escalation in relations with North Korea, South Korea is moving heavy equipment, including Battle Tanks, to the 38th Border Line, which is the unofficial border between North and South Korea.

Last week news was published that North Korea is fortifying its guard posts in the demilitarized zone and planting mines along vital transit routes.

Officially, the Korean War never technically ended. Although the Korean Armistice Agreement brought an end to the hostilities that killed 2.5 million people on July 27, 1953, that ceasefire never gave way to a peace treaty. At the time, South Korea’s president refused to accept the division of Korea.

