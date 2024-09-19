UN-AI FOR GOOD SDG DIGITAL BIOCONVERGENCE: Let's talk: Becoming Human 2.0

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/live/eYtEjRprZEQ?si=pMiVO7E8vDeNfsti
Part 1 Converging Technologies for Improving Human Performance NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE SCIENCE NSF/DOC-sponsored report Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science Foundation 2002
https://rumble.com/v5elq79-326859237.html
Part 2. https://rumble.com/v5eqp2d-327091045.html
Yo Grok: Is the Human Body connected to the Internet of Nano Things at the Physical Layer under 6G IoBnT?
https://rumble.com/v5d95b0-324592668.html
Wirelessly Hacking Gene to Reprogram Human Genome Alumni University at Buffalo - Scientists Are Using The Human Body As The Antenna In 6g IMT-2030
https://rumble.com/v5cbz6z-323045099.html
Bio-Cyber Interfaces for Intrabody Molecular Communications Systems IoBnT 6G Funded by Science Foundation Ireland and the Department of Agriculture
https://rumble.com/v5dntvd-325277689.html
PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings Application for Early Detection and Mitigation of Infectious Diseases - Genetically Engineered Cells ITU-IEEE
https://rumble.com/v5cbk4p-323025577.html
National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) - Nanotechnology - Nanosensors - nanoscale network - Molecular nanotechnology - Intrabody Molecular Communication - The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) 6G
https://rumble.com/v5c3snw-322663388.html
Market $ize & Growth 2030: Nanotechnology, nano-Medicine, Nanonetworks (IOnT)(IOBNT), nano sensors, Body Area Networks, 6G, Optogenetics! - Money Talks & Bullshit Walks!
https://rumble.com/v5cpt7m-323690530.html
Nanotechnology: A Revolution in Modern Industry - PMC - Nano In Literally Everything!
https://rumble.com/v5cl9lt-nanotechnology-a-revolution-in-modern-industry-pmc-nano-in-literally-everyt.html
Nanotechnology for biosensors
https://rumble.com/v5dfy9p-nanotechnology-for-biosensors.html
MINERVA: Communication Theoretical Foundations of Nervous System Towards Bio-Inspired Nanonetworks - SYNTHETIC BIOENGINEERING IN Vivo with SMART MATERIALS
https://rumble.com/v5cclbh-323073773.html
The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) represents a transformative convergence of computer science, communication, nanotechnology, bioengineering, and medical science IEEE-ITU 6G July 6, 2024
https://rumble.com/v5dg19d-324914017.html
ITU-IOBNT 6G Volume 2 (2021) Internet of Bio-Nano Things for health applications "Human Body as IoBNT Infrastructure" ITU-EUROPEN HORIZONS 6G
https://rumble.com/v5dfgd1-324886933.html
Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band and Beyond From Nano-Bio Interfaces to Quantum Communications UN-LAB North Eastern University ITU-IOBNT 6G