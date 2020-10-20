Child Sex Trafficking of the Elite

Banned by YouTube (Nov, 2021) watch our most watched, most shared video here on Brighteon. In it you'll discover what YouTube doesn't want you to know about: Hillary Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew, Huma Abedin, Anthony Weiner, and John Podesta, Jerry Sandusky -



Really, I don't blame anyone for not wanting to hear about sexual abuse of children. The very thought of such behavior is not only disgusting, but understandably engenders rage toward those responsible. Nobody wants to experience those feelings, so most people turn away from topics that are so "unpleasant."



Yet, I know from my research that abusers count on your natural inclination to turn away from abuse, not to believe it even, to keep the way clear for them to keep abusing the innocent. This is why we must be informed of the truth, even the dark truth, so that we are aware enough to protect the innocent ones in our sphere. These may be our children or other children in our community. Either way, if the righteous adults around those children are not aware of the horrible truth then the odds against those kids go way up.



What horrible truth? Well, that's what I'm going to explain. Here, suffice it to say that the attack against children has NEVER been more intense than it is right now. The attack against children is global in scope. Children are literally being destroyed, ruined, by the millions. Yet, you seldom see anything about it in the news. The truth is being suppressed by those who have an interest in the destruction of the innocent - who, unfortunately, also are in positions of control over the media, and most everything else in this world.



Messiah is going to deal with those evil perverts in His own time. However, in the meantime the righteous need to know what is really going on, so we can protect our children from those people, to preserve a righteous seed in the earth. The devil and his friends are working overtime to deny YHWH a righteous seed in the earth, which is why this battle is getting so intense as we get nearer to the End. Everything is at stake now, so we must be aware. And we must fight the good fight.