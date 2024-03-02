Arizona rancher John Ladd has found 17 dead bodies on his land | #BidensBorderInvasion

NEW: Arizona rancher John Ladd has found 17 dead bodies on his land which spans 10.5 miles along the U.S. southern border.

Where are all of the fake crocodile tears from AOC and the Democrats?

Unfortunately, it gets worse. Ladd has a "r*pe tree" on his property where 'guides' r*pe "almost all the women" who cross the border.





The r*pe trees have women's clothes on them which violent gangs use as symbolic "trophies."





Despite Democrats' claims that "walls don't work," the illegals shockingly use the portion of Ladd's land *without* border wall to cross over. 6.5 miles of the 10.5 miles has a border wall.





Ladd carries a Glock at all times in case he ever needs to defend his life.





"I'm in favor of having American citizens and private property owners have more control over their destiny. That's the bottom line," Ladd said.





Video:

@DailyMail