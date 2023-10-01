Footage from early today's Explosions Gas Pipeline & Fire in Ivano Frankovsk, Ukraine - Possibly more known

💥🇺🇦 Footage from today's explosions and fires in Ivano Frankovsk.
Allegedly a Russian DRG with the help of local residents penetrated deep into Ukraine and carried out this attack on the local oil refinery and gas pipeline.
🐻 As Dima from @MilitarySummary noted it looks like the sabotage group was used because of the heavy AD presence in this region.
