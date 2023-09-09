Create New Account
Hawaiian Governor Admits They'll Try to Seize Land After Fire
Interesting interview with Hawaiians BJ Penn and Tulsi Gabbard on the Joe Rogan show regarding the Hawaiian governor's admission that yes, Alex Jones was right; "we will seize the property of the second most valuable piece of land in the world. After we allowed it and many of its owners get burned to ashes."

Keywords
hawaiiglobalismmaui

