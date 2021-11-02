The Storm Is Upon Us - Jim Caviezel Oct. 2021

The “For God & Country - Patriot Double Down” event, ran four days (Oct. 18-21) in Las Vegas at the 203-room Ahern Hotel near the Strip. Nearly 40 speakers, two “surprise guests” and four entertainers spoke.



Jim Caviezel delivered a crusade sermon, historic in proportion.



Jim Caviezel is an American film and television actor, known for his portrayal of Jesus Christ in The Passion of the Christ (2004) and for starring as John Reese on the CBS series Person of Interest (2011–2016). His other notable roles include Slov in G.I. Jane (1997), Private Witt in The Thin Red Line (1998), Detective John Sullivan in Frequency (2000), Edmond Dantès in The Count of Monte Cristo (2002), Willard Hobbes in Escape Plan (2013), and Bob Ladouceur in When the Game Stands Tall (2014).



Perhaps there is a Simple answer, but not an easy answer, but a simple one.



Eventually we will have to face the final demand, the final ultimatum, and what then? When Satan has told his own, he knows what our answer is going to be. He has told them that we’re retreating under the pressure of his cold war, and someday when the time is right, to deliver his final ultimatum, our surrender will be voluntary. Because, you see, by then we will have been so weakened from within—spiritually, morally, economically. He believes this because from our side he’s heard voices pleading for peace at any price.



Eventually we will have to face the final demand, the final ultimatum, and what then? When Satan has told his own, he knows what our answer is going to be. He has told them that we’re retreating under the pressure of his cold war, and someday when the time is right, to deliver his final ultimatum, our surrender will be voluntary. Because, you see, by then we will have been so weakened from within—spiritually, morally, economically. He believes this because from our side he’s heard voices pleading for peace at any price.



My fellow Americans, you and I have a rendezvous with destiny.



My fellow Christian warriors, set yourselves apart from this corrupt generation. Be saints. We weren’t made to fit in. We were born to stand out. And that is the freedom that I wish for you. Freedom from sin. Freedom from our weakness. Freedom from the slavery that sin makes out of all of us. That is the freedom that is worth dying for.



Fight, and you may die. Run, and you'll live... at least a while. And dying in your beds, many years from now, would you have been willin' to trade all the days, from this day to that, for one chance, just one chance to come back here and tell our enemies that you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom!



We must fight for that authentic freedom and live, my friends. By God, we must live, and with the Holy Spirit as your shield and Christ as your sword may you join Saint Michael and all the other angels in defending God and sending Lucifer and his henchmen straight back to hell where they belong!



We are headed into the storm of all storms. Yes, the Storm is upon us. But not without Jesus our rudder.



"Evil" is powerless if the "Good" are unafraid.

-Jim Caviezel, For God & Country - Patriot Double Down conference, Oct. 2021