Burnout, Midlife Crisis, and Healing: Peter Falaskini's Journey to Wellness

In this insightful episode, Mayim Vega interviews Peter Falaskini, a former investment banker turned wellness expert. Peter shares his personal story of overcoming burnout, financial collapse, and a midlife crisis. Discover how he found healing through holistic wellness, spirituality, and the power of organ energy. Learn about his transformational journey, the importance of balancing work and life, and how midlife challenges can open the door to personal growth.





Peter and Mayim discuss the role of psychotherapy, life coaching, and the need to reconnect with inner values to lead a fulfilled and healthy life. They also explore the concepts of forgiveness, gratitude, and the healing power of nature.





Connect with Peter:

🌐 Website: call.orgonwellness.com

📘 Cosmic Energy (eBook): www.lulu.com/shop/ter%C3%A9-foster-and-peter-faleskini/cosmic-energy/ebook/product-95k57yr.html

📗 Time to Close Your Factory of Broken Dreams (eBook): www.lulu.com/shop/peter-faleskini/time-to-close-your-factory-of-broken-dreams/ebook/product-kv9p4z6.html

💼 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/peterfaleskini





🍃Unleash Your Inner Healer🍃

"Do This, Detox That" - The Holistic Way to Detoxify and Strengthen Your Body, Mind & Sou'. Discover everything in your life that is contributing to your illness and strengthen your inner healing powers to increase energy, mental fortitude, hormonal balance, reduce inflammation, and achieve optimal health, healing -

https://www.DoThisDetoxThat.com





✨Become a Confident & Effective Holistic Healer?✨

Become the Healer of Your Home & Your Community, WITHOUT the Need for Pharmaceutical Drugs with Harmful Side Effects, Hospitals, Doctors, or even Dentists. Learn Naturopathic Herbalism, Holistic Life Coaching, and Build a Profitable Online Coaching Business -

https://www.arukah.com





🌟Read reviews from Mayim's students📝 - https://www.arukah.com/reviews





❤️My #1 Recommended Supplement ❤️

One of the first supplements I recommend to people, regardless of their condition, is a foundational one. It is safe🛡️, effective✅, natural🌱, and easy to use regardless of age. It improves your immune system🛡️, inflammatory response🔥, cardiovascular health❤️, digestive health🍏, and hormone balance⚖️. You can do all the right things for your health, but if you are deficient in Redox Molecules, then your body cannot fully utilize those things. 🔍Learn more about Redox at:

https://www.arukah.com/redox





​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind🧠, body💪, and spirit🌟.





May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.





Shalom,

Mayim Vega | Founder of Arukah.com - the Holistic Life Academy





Take a Stand for Israel - https://israel365action.com/

Latest News on Israel - https://israel365news.com/

Help Israel - https://israel365charity.com/

Read the Israel Bible - https://theisraelbible.com/







