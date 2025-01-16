EPISODE 407: CLIMATE CONTROL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First, Jefferey Jaxen Reports on FDA Pulling Red Dye, New Concerning mRNA Vaccine Study, and the Fall of Fluoride; Practitioner Fights to Transform Health with New Conference; ICAN investigates Geoengineering; Huge Win for Medical Freedom in West Virginia; ICAN on a roll.
Guests: Barry Smeltzer, MPAS, PA-C, FAAEM, Catherine Ybarra, Esq.