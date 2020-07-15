Megkaryocyte & CIA Doc

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"A megakaryocyte (mega- + karyo- + -cyte, "large-nucleus cell") is a large bone marrow cell with a lobated nucleus responsible for the production of blood thrombocytes (platelets), which are necessary for normal blood clotting.
These are being found where they should not be found upon autopsy.
Here is a CIA document linking electromagnetic frequency to megakaryocytes.
This must be shared. "
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-_iNXXWSuMnAD2ImOd8ec1VuDt50Jez9/view?fbclid=IwAR2O3lV4lOMW1hpltP990fLEuQMBp6lY6dAtzb2kTdxkCFcJtLppnXALKD4
MTHFRSupport.com