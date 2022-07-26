Situation Update, July 26, 2022 - Vaccines making people HYPER sensitive to POX, allergies and FOOD TOXINS

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As even Tedros of the W.H.O. now openly discusses, monkeypox primarily strikes gay men who have multiple sex partners. However, there’s an aspect of this monkeypox outbreak that isn’t yet recognize by most: The fact that 96% of LGBT individuals have received covid vaccines. This means that nearly all gay men currently suffering from monkeypox are also “vaccinated” — or, technically, injected with experimental gene altering mRNA concoctions.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-26-covid-vaccines-are-making-people-hyper-sensitive-to-pox-allergies-food-toxins-aflatoxins.html
0:00 Vaccines
10:25 Monkeypox
15:25 Pedophilia
47:20 Cannibalism
1:03:45 Nord Stream
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