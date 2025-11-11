Knesset MP accuses Netanyahu of sponsoring Hamas - Naama Lazimi - applause👏

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adding quick Update, also at Knesset today:
The Israeli Knesset has pushed forward a bill granting the regime the power to shut down foreign media outlets without any court oversight. (no video found)
This Video:
‘Plague and enemy within’: Knesset MP accuses Netanyahu of sponsoring Hamas
“I accuse you, Benjamin Netanyahu, of the October 7th massacre. I accuse you of funding Hamas and turning a blind eye,” Knesset lawmaker Naama Lazimi stated.
👉 She accused Netanyahu of ignoring vital security protocols to advance his genocidal agenda against the Palestinians. Naama also underlined that Bibi’s “personal corruption has become a blow” to Israel.