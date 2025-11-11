Knesset MP accuses Netanyahu of sponsoring Hamas - Naama Lazimi - applause👏

Adding quick Update, also at Knesset today:

The Israeli Knesset has pushed forward a bill granting the regime the power to shut down foreign media outlets without any court oversight. (no video found)

This Video:

‘Plague and enemy within’: Knesset MP accuses Netanyahu of sponsoring Hamas

“I accuse you, Benjamin Netanyahu, of the October 7th massacre. I accuse you of funding Hamas and turning a blind eye,” Knesset lawmaker Naama Lazimi stated.

👉 She accused Netanyahu of ignoring vital security protocols to advance his genocidal agenda against the Palestinians. Naama also underlined that Bibi’s “personal corruption has become a blow” to Israel.



