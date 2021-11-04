© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Stew Peters Show 11. 4. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
Follow
1
Share
Report
130 views • November 04, 2021
Tuesday's Elections EXPOSED - Organ Harvesting, AZ Audit, Employment for Freedom!
THE STEW PETERS SHOW (Nov 4, 2021)
One of those winning school board candidates is Matt Cross. He’s now a school board member in Rockingham County, Virginia. He’d never run for any kind of office before, but he went out and campaigned relentlessly, focusing on opposing CRT and the transgender indoctrination going on in our schools. Matt Cross joins us.
The biggest victims of the this traffic in human flesh are members of the Chinese religious group Falun Gong. Falun Gong is banned in China, its members are imprisoned if they are discovered, and some of them, of course, are getting their bodies strip mined for organs. Mitchell Nicholas Gerber joins us.
Red Balloon Consulting is a service tailor-made for the dark moment we live in. Their slogan is "Free to Work" and they mean it. Their purpose is to connect employees with employers who wont foist unconstitutional vaccine mandates on them. Of course, the Left has launched a full-scale deranged attack on them, and we're helping them fight back.
Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers joins the Stew Peters Show to discuss the Arizona Audits and her continued fight against the STOLEN 2020 Election . Was Karen Fann's recent announcement of retirement an admission of guilt to the allegations of a "Back Room Deal" She made? Big talk, Deliver Nothing. That might be the slogan of the Arizona GOP and AG Brnovich. State Senator Wendy Rogers hasn't given up on her fight to fix the 2020 election, though. Senator Rogers Joins us!
This week’s elections in Virginia and New Jersey were more than just referendums on Joe Biden’s Presidency, they were new chapters in the ongoing cancer of election fraud. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall delves into the mysterious flipping of votes after midnight, and the actions being taken in Florida to stop cheating in 2022.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
THE STEW PETERS SHOW (Nov 4, 2021)
One of those winning school board candidates is Matt Cross. He’s now a school board member in Rockingham County, Virginia. He’d never run for any kind of office before, but he went out and campaigned relentlessly, focusing on opposing CRT and the transgender indoctrination going on in our schools. Matt Cross joins us.
The biggest victims of the this traffic in human flesh are members of the Chinese religious group Falun Gong. Falun Gong is banned in China, its members are imprisoned if they are discovered, and some of them, of course, are getting their bodies strip mined for organs. Mitchell Nicholas Gerber joins us.
Red Balloon Consulting is a service tailor-made for the dark moment we live in. Their slogan is "Free to Work" and they mean it. Their purpose is to connect employees with employers who wont foist unconstitutional vaccine mandates on them. Of course, the Left has launched a full-scale deranged attack on them, and we're helping them fight back.
Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers joins the Stew Peters Show to discuss the Arizona Audits and her continued fight against the STOLEN 2020 Election . Was Karen Fann's recent announcement of retirement an admission of guilt to the allegations of a "Back Room Deal" She made? Big talk, Deliver Nothing. That might be the slogan of the Arizona GOP and AG Brnovich. State Senator Wendy Rogers hasn't given up on her fight to fix the 2020 election, though. Senator Rogers Joins us!
This week’s elections in Virginia and New Jersey were more than just referendums on Joe Biden’s Presidency, they were new chapters in the ongoing cancer of election fraud. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall delves into the mysterious flipping of votes after midnight, and the actions being taken in Florida to stop cheating in 2022.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.