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Well, Happy Easter anyway to all of those who know the truth.
Beware, this is from Mel Gibson’s Passion of the Christ & is graphic & maybe the most traumatic movie ever made. It’s also probably the most scripturally correct Bible movie ever made. A 2,000 year old story told by eyewitnesses & accounts verified by archaeological finds dating to the first century.