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Dollar to Die Suddenly
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343 views • March 17, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. 3-17-2022
Russia just made the Russian Ruble the single most stable currency in the world. The US currency has just been utterly smashed by Russia's decision to back the Ruble with Gold. The problem now is, that nobody around the world will favor a US dollar, backed by nothing, from a nation $30 Trillion in debt, versus a gold-backed Ruble.
0:00 Dollar to die Suddenly
01:46 Russia Returns to the Gold Standard for it’s Currency
07:42 Prophecies about the Dollar Dying
08:48 Petrodollar Change means Dollar is Dying
16:16 Arrests lead to Suitcase Nukes - Jason Meeks
24:42 QFS Off-World Monetary System
34:06 Global Currency Reset
Visit us online at: http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/USRHSZy40qc1/
Russia just made the Russian Ruble the single most stable currency in the world. The US currency has just been utterly smashed by Russia's decision to back the Ruble with Gold. The problem now is, that nobody around the world will favor a US dollar, backed by nothing, from a nation $30 Trillion in debt, versus a gold-backed Ruble.
0:00 Dollar to die Suddenly
01:46 Russia Returns to the Gold Standard for it’s Currency
07:42 Prophecies about the Dollar Dying
08:48 Petrodollar Change means Dollar is Dying
16:16 Arrests lead to Suitcase Nukes - Jason Meeks
24:42 QFS Off-World Monetary System
34:06 Global Currency Reset
Visit us online at: http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/USRHSZy40qc1/
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