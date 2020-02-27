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Whitaker reacts to Ted Cruz scorching Sotomayor over court critique
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3 views • February 27, 2020
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tore into Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor for a widely noticed dissent in which she blasted her colleagues for lifting injunctions on controversial Trump administration policies; Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker weighs in. #FoxNews
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