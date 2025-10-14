© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Cease-Fire Begins - Oct 11th Returns North Finds His Home Destroyed By The Sick Sadistic IDF
Mohammed Alyazji
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmmL02YT4qc
أرجعت على الشمآل لاتفقد بيتنا ولاكن كانت الصدمة انو البيت مقصوف
I came back to the North not to lose our house, but it was a shock that the house was bombed