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South Africa With A Message To The World - Show Us The Virus!
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81 views • September 20, 2021
South Africa With A Message To The World - Show Us The Virus!
The only proof of the existence of the virus, is the virus itself! This brave man, Ricardo Maarman, took the South African president, Mr. Ramaposa, to court recently over the absence of a virus. He exposes corruption in the government and justice system.
ALL fucking globalists. politics, order followers, presstytutes, deathcare workers and others behind PLANdemic, the greatest CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY WILL be hanged.
source:
https://www.showusthevirus.info
The only proof of the existence of the virus, is the virus itself! This brave man, Ricardo Maarman, took the South African president, Mr. Ramaposa, to court recently over the absence of a virus. He exposes corruption in the government and justice system.
ALL fucking globalists. politics, order followers, presstytutes, deathcare workers and others behind PLANdemic, the greatest CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY WILL be hanged.
source:
https://www.showusthevirus.info
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