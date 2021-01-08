Scroll down for the plans President Donald J. Trump 1/7/21

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821 views • January 08, 2021
GAB CEO ANDREW TORBA RESTORES ALL OF PRESIDENT TRUMP'S TWEETS FROM TWITTER
Last week Twitter, Facebook, and others banned and removed the US President from their platforms, but Gab CEO Andrew Torba completely backed up President Trump’s Twitter account before it was deleted and recreated the president’s account on Gab.
https://gab.com/realdonaldtrump
What’s even more impressive is he did this while traffic was up 700% and under attack.
Torba also restored all the sick, vicious and violent responses from the lefties for months.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dM8N8DgsN0Vf/
.................................................................................................
President Donald J. Trump Approves District of Columbia Emergency Declaration
Issued on: January 11, 2021
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-approves-district-columbia-emergency-declaration/
LT. GEN. TOM MCINERNEY REVEALS STUNNING INFORMATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1eQQ4c1url5a/
MARTIAL LAW WILL BE DECLARED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP [2021-01-10] - PASTOR WADE MCKINNEY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1e2c746e-c869-4466-ab69-dd5b6c0b7324
QUO WARRANTO - THE FINAL TRUMP MOVE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ANkIzywYQOnT/
LEARN ABOUT THE MILITARY INTELLIGENCE PLAN TO SAVE AMERICA: BECOME PART OF THE PLAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/joe236jj1aCn/
Watch this video showing Police busing in Antifa.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HimW7STtou7Q/
source
Right Side Broadcasting Network
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFqoDE5kzaI
Alex jones Show 1/10/21 - alex jones General Shepherd FULL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBk0n9Cz2Zs&;list=UUseb_NLjQeIDInsbW9NVrQA&index=2
https://www.infowars.com/posts/more-proof-antifa-infiltrated-us-capitol-debacle/
LIVE: White House Press Briefing with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany 1/7/21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlhxMbMwtHY
Francine Lima
5 hours ago (edited)
This was a staged riot
preplanned & used to detract from the proceedings that threatened to expose the election fraud!
It began in the last moments of Ted Cruz' passionate words which were
met with thunderous applause! There are many signs that point to the pre planning of this chaos plus video evidence which should be disclosed
after the investigation is over ! Some entity(perhaps the left) hired antifa to go in & incite violence, just as they did across the country at most of the Maga rallies that marched against the rigged election!
The difference is that, here, they are using the President & his supporters as scapegoats!
A friend ,whose family escaped from a communist country to come here ( legally) is devastated, saying that this is how her former country installed a puppet regime ,beginning with the shut downs, loss of liberties ,right up to the staged violent riots to keep folks in line ,causing chaos & fear & counting on the fear
& cowardice , in this case ,of the republicans in Congress! Now, they are taking away the
President's right to communicate with the nation! They are shutting down other folks,who speak the truth as well! The left
will soon turn on their constituents, as soon as, they don't need them anymore! The deep state has deeper roots than anyone could ever have imagined!
To the followers of the leaders of the dem party, the expression
" Be careful what you wish for" has never been more relevant! This travesty against justice will NEVER
be forgotten!
comment by A Truth Soldier
FolkPhotographer
What a sad day for civilized ...humanity... the satanist child abusing elite need to feel the wrath of Gods army of Truth Soldiers...you all need to join Gods Army now....
Q We Are The Plan By Joe M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9V9bHo5WK4
TRUMP - AMERICA REBORN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aihywUTwhzHP/
Last week Twitter, Facebook, and others banned and removed the US President from their platforms, but Gab CEO Andrew Torba completely backed up President Trump’s Twitter account before it was deleted and recreated the president’s account on Gab.
https://gab.com/realdonaldtrump
What’s even more impressive is he did this while traffic was up 700% and under attack.
Torba also restored all the sick, vicious and violent responses from the lefties for months.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dM8N8DgsN0Vf/
.................................................................................................
President Donald J. Trump Approves District of Columbia Emergency Declaration
Issued on: January 11, 2021
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-approves-district-columbia-emergency-declaration/
LT. GEN. TOM MCINERNEY REVEALS STUNNING INFORMATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1eQQ4c1url5a/
MARTIAL LAW WILL BE DECLARED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP [2021-01-10] - PASTOR WADE MCKINNEY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1e2c746e-c869-4466-ab69-dd5b6c0b7324
QUO WARRANTO - THE FINAL TRUMP MOVE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ANkIzywYQOnT/
LEARN ABOUT THE MILITARY INTELLIGENCE PLAN TO SAVE AMERICA: BECOME PART OF THE PLAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/joe236jj1aCn/
Watch this video showing Police busing in Antifa.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HimW7STtou7Q/
source
Right Side Broadcasting Network
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFqoDE5kzaI
Alex jones Show 1/10/21 - alex jones General Shepherd FULL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBk0n9Cz2Zs&;list=UUseb_NLjQeIDInsbW9NVrQA&index=2
https://www.infowars.com/posts/more-proof-antifa-infiltrated-us-capitol-debacle/
LIVE: White House Press Briefing with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany 1/7/21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlhxMbMwtHY
Francine Lima
5 hours ago (edited)
This was a staged riot
preplanned & used to detract from the proceedings that threatened to expose the election fraud!
It began in the last moments of Ted Cruz' passionate words which were
met with thunderous applause! There are many signs that point to the pre planning of this chaos plus video evidence which should be disclosed
after the investigation is over ! Some entity(perhaps the left) hired antifa to go in & incite violence, just as they did across the country at most of the Maga rallies that marched against the rigged election!
The difference is that, here, they are using the President & his supporters as scapegoats!
A friend ,whose family escaped from a communist country to come here ( legally) is devastated, saying that this is how her former country installed a puppet regime ,beginning with the shut downs, loss of liberties ,right up to the staged violent riots to keep folks in line ,causing chaos & fear & counting on the fear
& cowardice , in this case ,of the republicans in Congress! Now, they are taking away the
President's right to communicate with the nation! They are shutting down other folks,who speak the truth as well! The left
will soon turn on their constituents, as soon as, they don't need them anymore! The deep state has deeper roots than anyone could ever have imagined!
To the followers of the leaders of the dem party, the expression
" Be careful what you wish for" has never been more relevant! This travesty against justice will NEVER
be forgotten!
comment by A Truth Soldier
FolkPhotographer
What a sad day for civilized ...humanity... the satanist child abusing elite need to feel the wrath of Gods army of Truth Soldiers...you all need to join Gods Army now....
Q We Are The Plan By Joe M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9V9bHo5WK4
TRUMP - AMERICA REBORN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aihywUTwhzHP/
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