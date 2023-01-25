Create New Account
EXHIBIT C: The Albright-Gambari Commission
Published a day ago |

SOURCES


The following links and works cited, when taken together, demonstrate how think tanks and NGOs are trying to amend or rewrite the UN Charter to form an embryonic world government:



Commission on Global Security, Justice & Governance Report Launch (The Hague Institute, 2015)

https://youtu.be/DKmucDk_6Lo


CHARTER OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND STATUTE OF THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE (1945)

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/a4/Uncharter.pdf


U.N. ROLE IN WORLD AFFAIRS (1995)

c-span.org/

video/?67454-1/

un-role-world-affairs


COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONS MEMBERSHIP ROSTER

cfr.org/membership/roster


THE UNITED NATIONS IN ITS SECOND HALF-CENTURY (FORD FOUNDATION, 1995)

http://digital.library.yale.edu/digital/collection/rebooks/id/85649


OUR GLOBAL NEIGHBORHOOD: THE REPORT OF THE COMMISSION ON GLOBAL GOVERNANCE

https://archive.org/download/cmmn-on-global-governance-our-global-neighborhood-1995


Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari on the Commission on Global Security, Justice and Governance (Citizens for Global Solutions, 2017)

https://youtu.be/KW06o_r_7UA


ELLEN LAIPSON: BIO

https://www.stimson.org/ppl/laipson/


UN reform urged by veteran diplomats (2015)

dw.com/en/un-reform-urged-by-veteran-diplomats/a-18519580


MADELEINE K. ALBRIGHT: BIO

https://www.cfr.org/bio/madeleine-k-albright


OBITUARY (2022)

cfr.org/news-releases/memoriam-madeleine-k-albright


REPORT OF THE COMMISSION ON GLOBAL SECURITY, JUSTICE & GOVERNANCE (2015)

https://www.stimson.org/wp-content/files/file-attachments/Commission_on_Global_Security_Justice%20_Governance_0.pdf


THE SAN FRANCISCO PROMISE: THE PATH TO CHARTER REVIEW AND LETTING "WE THE PEOPLES" GOVERN THE WORLD

https://cuncr.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/SANFRANPROM_MODIF_FINAL-01-01.png


GLOBAL INSTITUTIONS FOR THE 21ST CENTURY

https://news.bahai.org/story/1279/


AN INNOVATION AGENDA FOR UN 75

https://www.platformglobalsecurityjusticegovernance.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Innovation-Agenda-for-UN-75-June2019.pdf


UNITED NATIONS PARLIAMENTARY ASSEMBLY

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Parliamentary_Assembly#History


Message from Prof Ibrahim Gambari to the UN75 Global Governance Forum (Stimson Center, 2020)

https://youtu.be/haQdvvT9wOo


UN2020: CIVIL SOCIETY PARTNERSHIPS FOR THE UN WE NEED

https://www.platformglobalsecurityjusticegovernance.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/GSJE-GPD-Action-Plan-August-2019.pdf


CUNCR'S UPCOMING EVENTS AT THE EUROPEAN PARALIAMENT (sic)

https://cuncr.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Copy-of-CUNCRs-UPCOMING-EVENTS-AT-THE-EUROPEAN-PARALIAMENT.png


GLOBALIST "CIVIL SOCIETIES" PRESSURE THE UN

https://c4unwn.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/24-May-Letter-to-Co-Facs-asking-for-civil-society-inclusion-160-endorsements.pdf


TAD DALEY STRATEGIZES WITH THE STIMSON CENTER (2021)

https://youtu.be/RRWjS-wZwkE


BEYOND UN75: A ROADMAP FOR INCLUSIVE, NETWORKED & EFFECTIVE GLOBAL GOVERNANCE (Stimson Center, 2021)

https://www.stimson.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/GGIN-Report-061721.pdf


OUR COMMON AGENDA (2021)

un.org/en/content/common-agenda-report/assets/pdf/Common_Agenda_Report_English.pdf


ROAD TO 2023 (2022)

https://ggin.stimson.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/GGIN-Report-061322-WEB2.pdf


TAD DALEY: SUMMIT OF THE FUTURE MAY LEAD TO FULL WORLD GOVERNMENT

jewishjournal.com/commentary/analysis/350595/seven-long-centuries-ago-dante-imagined-the-end-of-war-and-the-unity-of-humankind/


SUMMIT RESCHEDULED FOR 2024

ungaguide.com/event/making-the-most-of-the-2024-summit-of-the-future/


REVISIT THE UN CHARTER

https://globalgovernanceforum.org/2024-un-summit-future-opportunity-revisit-un-charter/


STIMSON'S 30TH ANNIVERSARY

https://youtu.be/OE4q22gPIGQ


OBITUARY: MICHAEL KREPON (STIMSON CENTER CO-FOUNDER)

tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10736700.2022.2110703


PUNISHING SADDAM (CBS NEWS, 1996)

https://youtu.be/BToMeYHSRX0

Keywords
unnwonew world orderunited nationscfrcouncil on foreign relationsworld government2030 agendamadeleine albrightglobal governanceun charterarticle 109our common agendasummit of the futurestimson center

