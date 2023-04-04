Create New Account
Judge denies Guo Wengui bail, claims flight risk. Can Wengui, the CCP's number one enemy, still run back to the CCP?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
https://gettr.com/post/p2dewo658ab

2023.04.04 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #Ninoscorner #takedowntheccp

法官不予郭文贵保释，声称有逃离风险。文贵这个中共头号敌人还能跑回中共吗 Judge denies Guo Wengui bail, claims flight risk. Can Wengui, the CCP's number one enemy, still run back to the CCP



