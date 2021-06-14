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The eagle and the snake (part two) / L'aigle et le serpent (seconde partie)
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42 views • June 14, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej has been among the first to warn the world about what was going on. She is very well informed, skilled and she has a very sharp insight into the spiritual dimension of the unprecedented scam. Le Dr Carrie Madej a été parmi les premières à alerter le monde sur ce qui se tramait. Elle est très bien informée, compétente et a une vision acérée de la dimension spirituelle de cette escroquerie sans précédent.
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