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RUSSIAN SPACE EXPERT: ALIENS MIGHT STUDY EARTH FROM AFAR~! John F Kennedy Jr, [Forwarded from Space Force #DigitalSoldiers] A Traitor's Justice For [GOD & COUNTRY].
For HUMANITY. GERONIMO. Q
https://www.rt.com/russia/557012-space-agency-chief-ufo-aliens/
https://anonhq.com/police-take-down-massive-pedo-ring-website-boystown-with-over-400000-members-worldwide/
https://www.rt.com/news/557016-us-navy-marine-crashes-safety-pause/
https://makezine.com/2013/07/06/the-rockwell-integrated-space-plan-vector-redux-version/
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https://rumble.com/user/JoeHoft
https://anonhq.com/police-take-down-massive-pedo-ring-website-boystown-with-over-400000-members-worldwide/
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