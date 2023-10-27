Create New Account
Thank You For Showing Us Your True Faces, People Of Israel!!!
MIRRORED from TRT World

27 Oct 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mwcFEpAYkU&ab_channel=TRTWorld

An old Israeli song has resurfaced in one of the latest Israeli TikTok trends meant to make fun of Palestinians and their living conditions amid Israel's ongoing bombardment of Palestine's Gaza, which is suffering from a severe lack of water, food, fuel, electricity and medicine due to Israel's siege and air strikes.

israelpalestinegazamocking

