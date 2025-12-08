'Israel First is a cancer cell' - Trump chooses Epstein cover-up over his own base - Candace Owens, Nov 5th 2025 clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Israel First is a cancer cell': Trump chooses Epstein cover-up over his own base
Candace Owens minced no words when she blasted Trump for destroying MAGA — the very movement he once inspired.
The breaking point, she said, came when "Trump looked at us in our faces and said 'Epstein who?'"
And why would he do that?
💬 "Because Israel First is a cancer cell,” according to Owens.
Her remark tapped into Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to former Israeli PM and Defense Minister Ehud Barak, as well as his alleged work as a blackmail asset for Israeli intelligence.