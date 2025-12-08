BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
'Israel First is a cancer cell' - Trump chooses Epstein cover-up over his own base - Candace Owens, Nov 5th 2025 clip
'Israel First is a cancer cell': Trump chooses Epstein cover-up over his own base

Candace Owens minced no words when she blasted Trump for destroying MAGA — the very movement he once inspired.

The breaking point, she said, came when "Trump looked at us in our faces and said 'Epstein who?'"

And why would he do that?

💬 "Because Israel First is a cancer cell,” according to Owens.

Her remark tapped into Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to former Israeli PM and Defense Minister Ehud Barak, as well as his alleged work as a blackmail asset for Israeli intelligence.

