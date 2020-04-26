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Coronacide -MUST SEE On CV: COVID Action Platform - 'TELL ALL' Site Re: NWO (Mirrored From Rooster's House)
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336 views • April 26, 2020
Please circulate Rooster's House video, not mine; link is below. He only has 917 views, and no comments - unbelievable. World Economic Forum's COVID Action Platform evidences COVID has been in the works for a very long time.
Original Vid Post Notes:
neverlosetruth
46K subscribers
Please circulate Rooster's House video, not mine; link is below. He only has 917 views, and no comments - unbelievable. World Economic Forum's COVID Action Platform evidences COVID has been in the works for a very long time.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
COVID Plandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0sH_...
Rooster's House channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/roosters...
https://www.weforum.org/
https://www.weforum.org/covid-action-...
Category
News & Politics
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Original Vid Post Notes:
neverlosetruth
46K subscribers
Please circulate Rooster's House video, not mine; link is below. He only has 917 views, and no comments - unbelievable. World Economic Forum's COVID Action Platform evidences COVID has been in the works for a very long time.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
COVID Plandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0sH_...
Rooster's House channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/roosters...
https://www.weforum.org/
https://www.weforum.org/covid-action-...
Category
News & Politics
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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