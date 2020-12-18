Nővér összeesik épp a COVID elleni oltás után / Nurse Collapses shortly after getting COVID 19 VACCINE

[HUN]

Ez csak véletlen egybeesés lehet, nem azt jelenti, hogy van ok-okozati összefüggés.... hanem csak úgy egyszerűen megtörténik emberek....

- Hirtelen csak megütött, éreztem, hogy jön. Kicsit szédültnek éreztem magam, de most már jól vagyok és elmúlt a fájdalom a karomban - mondta Ms. Dover.

Hamarosan felépült, és újra beszélt a WTVC TV társasággal, mondván, olyan állapota van, amikor gyakran elájul, amikor fájdalmat érez.

"Számomra gyakori" - mondta.

A WTTC arról számolt be, hogy a CHI Memorial orvosai szerint az ájulás nem kapcsolódott a Pfizer által gyártott vakcinához.

A CDC (Amerikai Népegészségügyi Központ) azt is elmondja, hogy az ájulás nem ritka reakció a mindenféle oltásokra, leggyakrabban szorongás vagy fájdalom következtében.



[ENG]

This could just be a fluke of timing, it doesn't mean it was causal.... but Occam's razor.... folks.

“It just hit me all of a sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone,” Ms. Dover said.

She soon recovered and spoke again with WTVC, saying she has a condition where she often faints when she feels pain.

“It’s common for me,” she said.

WTTC reported that the doctors at CHI Memorial said the fainting episode was not related to the Pfizer-made vaccine.

The CDC also says that fainting isn’t an uncommon reaction to vaccinations of all sorts, most commonly as a result of anxiety or pain.