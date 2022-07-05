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Hot? Cut Your A/C Bill in HALF (or MORE) by Understanding "The 3-Tiers (or Priorities) to Cost-Effectively Cool Any Building"
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
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89 views • July 05, 2022

STRE$$ED-OUT by ri$ing energy bill$? If so, watch this video going over some LESS THAN  ~3-year payback/ROI tips on how you can virtually eliminate the A/C part of your energy bills. To view the "Powerpoint," log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/3CoolingTiersPowerpoint . For a FREE digital copy of my "10 Energy- and $-Saving Tips" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/10energySavers

Learn more at: Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid & my "Solar Foundations--Energy Conservation & Efficiency" playlist" on my "Solar for Dummies" YouTube channel at:  https://tinyurl.com/SolarFoundationsVideos

If you own any commercial HVAC/Refrigeration equipment like small commercial A/C units, walk-in or reach-in coolers/freezers, and/or PTACs (packaged terminal air conditioners or heaters), watch the following video to reduce your kWh usage by ~10 to ~80% AND get your $ back in ~1 year or LESS!: https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com/energy-efficiency/

For a 1-page list of the most energy-saving products & services, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/TopSouthFLenergySavers and/or tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyPlan

To share this video, use: https:/tinyurl.com/SaveOnAC

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saving money on electric billspassive coolingheat avoidancemechanical coolingsaving energylower electric bills
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy