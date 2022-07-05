Hot? Cut Your A/C Bill in HALF (or MORE) by Understanding "The 3-Tiers (or Priorities) to Cost-Effectively Cool Any Building"

STRE$$ED-OUT by ri$ing energy bill$? If so, watch this video going over some LESS THAN ~3-year payback/ROI tips on how you can virtually eliminate the A/C part of your energy bills. To view the "Powerpoint," log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/3CoolingTiersPowerpoint . For a FREE digital copy of my "10 Energy- and $-Saving Tips" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/10energySavers

Learn more at: Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid & my "Solar Foundations--Energy Conservation & Efficiency" playlist" on my "Solar for Dummies" YouTube channel at: https://tinyurl.com/SolarFoundationsVideos

If you own any commercial HVAC/Refrigeration equipment like small commercial A/C units, walk-in or reach-in coolers/freezers, and/or PTACs (packaged terminal air conditioners or heaters), watch the following video to reduce your kWh usage by ~10 to ~80% AND get your $ back in ~1 year or LESS!: https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com/energy-efficiency/

For a 1-page list of the most energy-saving products & services, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/TopSouthFLenergySavers and/or tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyPlan

To share this video, use: https:/tinyurl.com/SaveOnAC