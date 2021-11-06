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David Icke: The reptilian agenda is becoming more accepted | Right Now | Ickonic
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113 views • November 06, 2021
The number of people who are opening their minds to other possibilities is growing.
David Icke reflects on how many people are receptive to new information compared to just a few years ago, including the subject of reptilians. Catch the full interview for free now on https://www.Ickonic.com/news
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
David Icke reflects on how many people are receptive to new information compared to just a few years ago, including the subject of reptilians. Catch the full interview for free now on https://www.Ickonic.com/news
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
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