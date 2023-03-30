America is Tired of Being Israel's Bitch - Mike Harris

The Zionist regime was the prime force behind the 9/11 attacks, and Israeli spies working for Mossad were celebrating the burning Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, not Arab Muslims.
Israel was Prime Force Behind 9/11 Attacks: American Scholar
https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2015/11/23/israel911/
The FBI’s ‘Dancing Israelis’ Investigation Reveals Israeli Foreknowledge of 9/11
https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/09/the-fbis-dancing-israelis-investigation-reveals-israeli-foreknowledge-of-9-11/
Mirrored - MediaGiant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.