America is Tired of Being Israel's Bitch - Mike Harris
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago |
The Zionist regime was the prime force behind the 9/11 attacks, and Israeli spies working for Mossad were celebrating the burning Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, not Arab Muslims.

Israel was Prime Force Behind 9/11 Attacks: American Scholar
https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2015/11/23/israel911/

The FBI’s ‘Dancing Israelis’ Investigation Reveals Israeli Foreknowledge of 9/11
https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/09/the-fbis-dancing-israelis-investigation-reveals-israeli-foreknowledge-of-9-11/

Mirrored - MediaGiant

Keywords
americaisraelmiddle eastaipacmike harris

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
