The Blood of the Lamb
High Hopes
Discovering the Jewish Jesus

Apr 3, 2023

Passover/Feast of Unleavened Bread

Begins at sunset on Wednesday, April 5,

ends at nightfall on Thursday, April 13.

How does the Jewish celebration of Passover relate to the redemption we receive from Christ Jesus? Find out as Rabbi teaches on Jesus' sacrifice and the blood of the Lamb.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxM9f8Sdab0

