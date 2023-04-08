Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Apr 3, 2023
Passover/Feast of Unleavened Bread
Begins at sunset on Wednesday, April 5,
ends at nightfall on Thursday, April 13.
How does the Jewish celebration of Passover relate to the redemption we receive from Christ Jesus? Find out as Rabbi teaches on Jesus' sacrifice and the blood of the Lamb.
**********************************************
**** SPECIAL PASSOVER OFFERING *** https://djj.show/hrc
**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/2d1
**********************************************
Episode: 1 of 1
***** Access Rabbi's Teaching Notes for this episode:- Coming Soon
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxM9f8Sdab0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.