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Gaza Islamists fire dozens of rockets toward Israel; Jerusalem tensions persist TV7 Israel News 26.4
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41 views • April 26, 2021
Today’s top stories 26.04.21;
1) Tensions escalated on Israel’s southern front with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, over the weekend; when Palestinian Islamists launched at least 45 rockets and mortar shells toward Israel’s southern communities.
2) The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Quds Force Deputy Commander for Economic Affairs, former Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Ghasemi reveals that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia were the ones that targeted Israeli vessels in recent months on Tehran’s behalf.
3) The Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen announced that it “carried out (yet another) attack on the King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia.
1) Tensions escalated on Israel’s southern front with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, over the weekend; when Palestinian Islamists launched at least 45 rockets and mortar shells toward Israel’s southern communities.
2) The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Quds Force Deputy Commander for Economic Affairs, former Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Ghasemi reveals that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia were the ones that targeted Israeli vessels in recent months on Tehran’s behalf.
3) The Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen announced that it “carried out (yet another) attack on the King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia.
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