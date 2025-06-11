Fourth Industrial Revolution Changes You To IoB Internet of Bodies - Human Augmentation - Cyborg - Transhumanism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proof WW3 is here - Murdering All of us, All biological life, all animals, all plants - their BioDigital Convergence
Policy Horizons Government of Canada
1 Exploring BioDigital Convergence
horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/index.shtml
2 Biodigital Today and Tomorrow
horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/index.shtml
3 The Next Digital Economy
horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2019/06/20/the-next-digital-economy/
4 The Future of Work: Five Game Changers
horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2019/06/20/the-future-of-work-five-game-changers/
Bio-digital convergence standardization opportunities
Day 1 IEC
iec.ch/system/files/2022-12/day_1_seg_12_webinar_biodigital_convergence_v1.0_0.pdf
Day 2 IEC
iec.ch/system/files/2022-12/day_2_seg_12_webinar_biodigital_convergence_v1.0_0.pdf
Biodigital Convergence, Digital Twin and the Internet of Everything Everywhere World Standards Day, Francois Coallier IEC iec.ch/system/fles/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf0.pdf
While the concept is at least 20 years old, developments in the area have been turbocharged by the fast-paced changes and evolution of information and digital technologies. (And of course massive distractions and lies, brainwashing, propaganda, mind-control and mind-programming from all around us, on everyone)
iec.ch/basecamp/bio-digital-convergence-standardization-opportunities
Geting ready for the Quantum Leap IEC etech.iec.ch/issue/2024-05/getting-ready-for-the-quantum-leap
WEF - The Quantum Economy Blueprint weforum.org/publications/quantum-economy-blueprint/
2025 is the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, 2025
unesco.org/en/articles/opening-ceremony-international-year-quantum-science-and-technology
United Nations
digitallibrary.un.org/record/4052700
The Quantum Internet of the Future is Already Here
US Government Department of Energy
energy.gov/articles/quantum-internet-future-here
National Quantum Initiative
quantum.gov/
The Quantum Initiative is an outgrowth of the Nanotechnology lnitiative
nseresearch.org/2023/overviews/MCR_2023-0918_NNI_at20years-enabling_new_horizons_JNR_Springer_28p.pdf
Iinternet of Things Quantum Sensors Challenge, Government of Canada
nrc.canada.ca/en/research-development/research-collaboration/programs/internet-things-quantum-sensors-challenge-program
Quantum and Nanotechnologies Research Centre, Government of Canada
nrc.canada.ca/en/research-development/research-collaboration/research-centres/quantum-nanotechnologies-research-centre
IEEE 10th World Forum on Internet of Things 10-13 November 2024 // Ottawa, Canada
QUANTUM INTERNET OF THINGS
wfiot2024.iot.ieee.org/quantum-internet-things
The Convergence of Quantum Computing and Al
Reshaping the Future of Machine Learning
researchgate.net/profile/lndependent-Researcher-I/publication/389178531_The_Convergence_of_Quantum_Computing_and_Al_Reshaping_the_Futureof_Machine_Learning/links/67b80713461b56424e3f501/The-Convergence-of-Quantum-Computing-and-Al-Reshaping-the-Future-of-Machine-Learning.pdf
Smart Healthcare Services Employing Quantum
Internet of Things in Metaverse
taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edi/10.1201/9781003449256-10/smart-healthcare-services-employing-quantum-internet-things-metaverse-kartick-sutradhar-ranjitha-venkatesh-priyanka-venkatesh
New Emerging Dynamics in the Emerging
Metaverse: Towards a Quantum Phygital Approach by Integrating Space and Place
drops.dagstuhl.de/storage/00lipics/lipics-vol240-cosit2022/LIPIcs.COSIT.2022.11/LIPIcs.COSIT.2022.11.pdf
Credit for research: James Scott
tomdienes.substack.com/p/part-1-interview-with-biodigital
