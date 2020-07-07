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Global Alert News - #256 - Dane Wigington
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74 views • July 07, 2020
This weeks one hour broadcast for Saturday July 4, 2020
Happy 4th of July - Make sure to watch President Trump at Mount Rushmore for the early Fourth of July celebration. (July 3rd) With all the disturbing news today, the Mt. Rushmore celebration brings us back to some appreciation and normalcy.
Happy 4th of July - Make sure to watch President Trump at Mount Rushmore for the early Fourth of July celebration. (July 3rd) With all the disturbing news today, the Mt. Rushmore celebration brings us back to some appreciation and normalcy.
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