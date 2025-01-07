BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russ Dizdar's Black Awakening Coupled with Optogenetics Mind Control - Seal 2 Army
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
185 views • 3 months ago

With the recent car attacks with the suspects linked to the military psychological operation at  Fort Bragg, Russ Dizdar's work on SRAs and the Black Awakening are reemerging under MKUltra.    I've had psychologists tell me about their SRA victims and how they have split personalities (without disclosing identities).  What Russ says is right.   You need to couple this MKUltra army with  the optogenetics (mind control) nano tech  technology discussed on our channel.  Never forget operation Crimson Mist.    Satan will have an army for SEAL Two of Revelation.    Check out Russ's book.   There is controversy on how he passed during the plandemic.   Pray against this evil. Must watch video.  

Keywords
end of daysruss dizdarbio hackingoptogeneticsfinal dayssjwellfireseal 2mens hearts wax coldaigod
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy