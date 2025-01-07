Russ Dizdar's Black Awakening Coupled with Optogenetics Mind Control - Seal 2 Army

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the recent car attacks with the suspects linked to the military psychological operation at Fort Bragg, Russ Dizdar's work on SRAs and the Black Awakening are reemerging under MKUltra. I've had psychologists tell me about their SRA victims and how they have split personalities (without disclosing identities). What Russ says is right. You need to couple this MKUltra army with the optogenetics (mind control) nano tech technology discussed on our channel. Never forget operation Crimson Mist. Satan will have an army for SEAL Two of Revelation. Check out Russ's book. There is controversy on how he passed during the plandemic. Pray against this evil. Must watch video.