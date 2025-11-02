BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is Your GUT a Chemical Dump
35 views • 1 day ago

Are you a walking, talking chemical hangover? Are your brain and body just a toxic storage unit? Are all of your addictions really just cries for relief from the toxic burden you’re putting your brain and body through?

Guess what folks? You are suffering from Dopamine Deficiency Syndrome, where your dopamine, your feel-good chemical, has been down-regulated over time, and the only way you know to temporarily “fix” it is with ANOTHER FIX, of sugar, junk food, alcohol, nicotine, street drugs, prescription drugs, gambling, high risk taking, or some other bad habit.

This is the Addiction Formula. End it Now. Find out HOW on the Dopamine Revolution Podcast  

Get the book! click below: 

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F38QZXDK?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520


stressfrequencydopaminegood habitsdopamine revolutionsean david cohenboost dopamine
