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In 2014 Investigative Journalist Harry Vox Predicted COVID19, Curfews, Quarantine's and Lock Downs
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41 views • July 10, 2021
This video originally was published on October 21st, 2014 by investigative journalist Harry Vox and was re-published on January 20th, 2021. What he said then and what he said 7 years later is so prophetic. By using the 2010 Rockefeller 'Operation Lock Step' publication Vox predicted curfews, quarantines, lock downs and the slave state.
Related video:
NYC JOURNALIST IN 2014 CALLS EVERY DETAIL OF THE TOTALITARIAN MEASURES BEING APPLIED TODAY AND WHY
VladTepesBlog
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KkElL1mg7RBT/
Great PodCast with Harry Vox
https://www.audacy.com/podcasts/lillian-mcdermott-28247/harry-vox-the-awakening-356210021
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Related video:
NYC JOURNALIST IN 2014 CALLS EVERY DETAIL OF THE TOTALITARIAN MEASURES BEING APPLIED TODAY AND WHY
VladTepesBlog
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KkElL1mg7RBT/
Great PodCast with Harry Vox
https://www.audacy.com/podcasts/lillian-mcdermott-28247/harry-vox-the-awakening-356210021
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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