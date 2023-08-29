We all need to be our own David against Goliath! Pastor Henry Hildebrandt

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt and the Church of God in Aylmer, Ont and a congregation of 200 people did all the right things when the covid crisis began. Soon after they realized that it wasn't about health and this small, tight knit community would be thrust into the spotlight just for following their faith. Walmart and Tim's parking lots were much less "safe", but the tyrants soon found they were not going down without a fight.

https://twitter.com/aylmerpastor

https://www.givesendgo.com/Aylmerchurchofgod

https://www.youtube.com/@PastorHenryHildebrandt

