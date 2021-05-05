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BIDEN’S PUBLIC-PRIVATE SURVEILLANCE OF HIS ENEMIES LIST
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10 views • May 05, 2021
CNN pretends there’s no illegal surveillance going on of all Americans to explain why Biden will pay $85M to private corporations to do MORE of it. How he implements his Exec Order for a Star Chamber persecution
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
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