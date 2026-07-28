The Hidden Fragility of Modern Society, an interview with Maria Zeee

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Modern civilization depends on systems most people never think about—until they fail. What happens when critical infrastructure suddenly stops working? This discussion explores how fragile our interconnected world may be and why resilience matters more than ever.
Infrastructure #Preparedness #Society #Resilience #Future #Brighteon
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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