The Revelations of The Apostle Paul-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 14 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published Yesterday

Writer of Half of the Books of the New Testament: the Apostle Paul Received of God and Developed for the Church's Edification Several New Dispensational Changes and Certain Significant Mysteries--Such as the Mystery of Godliness and the Mystery of Iniquity; the Mystery of the Church, of the Indwelling Christ, and of the Rapture.


