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Libtard - most likely vaxxed - with spike protein prions eating her brain - goes Ape Shit and runs over a car, then escapes and starts harrasing other people in a park.
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63 views • February 14, 2022
Total psycho Libtard . Can you image getting so upset over seeing someone else with a flag that you would do something like this ? The cars became interlocked. Then she continues to flip out and runs over to a group of people standing nearby in a park. Boy this lady was out of control. Welcome to our society now with people her running around and doing stuff like this. Don't forget the 2020 riots and how many crazy people were running around then. Totally out of control.
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