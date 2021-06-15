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What would you get Trump for his birthday? Newsmax correspondent finds interesting answers
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110 views • June 15, 2021
What would you tell 'The Donald' on the former president's 75th birthday? Newsmax correspondent James Klug gets some answers on Huntington Beach.
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