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Video from ‘Area 42’ הרוצחים במירון Israeli police blocking the way for thousands to exit, Meron, Israel Lag B'Omer 29 April 2021
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330 views • May 09, 2021
posted from https://www.rivkalevy.com/meron-video-from-area-42/:
More video evidence of Police Blocking ALL the exits
This is not easy video to watch, please be advised.
But it clearly shows the police were at the scene long before Channel 12 put them. The video also shows that BOTH SIDES of the stairs were blocked – the left-hand exit by the police, who can be seen in the video above waving people back up the stairs. there and the right hand side probably by a fence like the one below, or something similar, a little further down the steps.
Background: This video shows 45 Dead and over 150 injured on Thursday night 29-30April2021 - 18 Iyar 5781 as hundreds of thousands of Jews are in Meron, Israel came to celebrate Lag Ba'Omer. The holiday marks the passing of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi).
More video evidence of Police Blocking ALL the exits
This is not easy video to watch, please be advised.
But it clearly shows the police were at the scene long before Channel 12 put them. The video also shows that BOTH SIDES of the stairs were blocked – the left-hand exit by the police, who can be seen in the video above waving people back up the stairs. there and the right hand side probably by a fence like the one below, or something similar, a little further down the steps.
Background: This video shows 45 Dead and over 150 injured on Thursday night 29-30April2021 - 18 Iyar 5781 as hundreds of thousands of Jews are in Meron, Israel came to celebrate Lag Ba'Omer. The holiday marks the passing of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi).
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