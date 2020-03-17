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Alex Jones CAUGHT - "Race specific" & "Kills mostly Asians"
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69 views • March 17, 2020
Listen at 20 minutes here - https://www.brighteon.com/eeebbb6c-a6c8-46ab-9a60-f16b547987ac
Wrong, Alex Jones proven to be a lying fraud.
Changes the goalposts of his claims daily as the real news on coronavirus changes.
No evidence of his claim, everything in the factual record says the opposite!
Wrong, Alex Jones proven to be a lying fraud.
Changes the goalposts of his claims daily as the real news on coronavirus changes.
No evidence of his claim, everything in the factual record says the opposite!
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